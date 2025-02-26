Mighty Warriors vs Angola: Preview, TV Info and more

Mighty Warriors will face Angola in the return fixture of their Women’s Afcon Qualifiers first round encounter.

The women’s national team is hosting the return leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

The game is happening on a neutral ground due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

The team flew straight to South Africa from Luanda, where they featured in the first leg and lost it 2-1 last Thursday.

They will need to overturn the deficit and get an aggregate win to qualify for the next qualifying round.

Speaking ahead of the match, Zimbabwe coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda said:

“We have tried to address a lot of areas. The most critical aspect has been on utilising our chances.

“We did everything else (in the first match), including creating the chances and getting all those entries into the area, but we lacked a bit of composure. But hopefully we will be able to do well in terms of improving in that aspect.”

According to a post by ZIFA, the match will be live on ZBC TV.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.