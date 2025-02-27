Arteta makes bold title race declaration after dropping points again

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has refused to concede the English Premier League title after dropping points in their second successive game.

The Gunners, who are placed second on the EPL log, lost further ground in the race following their goalless draw at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

They are now thirteen points behind leaders Liverpool.

Arteta said, as cited by ESPN: “It was same a week ago, two weeks ago, three months ago.

“The only thing we can do is win our matches and see how many points we get.

“We have dropped two points in this game and it is painful. It doesn’t feel good because we’re here to win. We showed unquestionable character in how much we wanted it and tried.

“We dominated the game. We tried in many different ways. We insisted but lacked that spark, that final pass to unlock a well organised team. We have to generate more shots on target.”