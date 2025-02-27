Details of Highlanders’ sponsorship deal with King’s Bullion

Highlanders unveiled their sponsorship deal with local gold refinery company King’s Bullion on Wednesday night.

The deal was unveiled in Bulawayo and was attended by officials from Highlanders and the company.

King’s Bullion CEO Fredrick Kunaka presented the cheque to Bosso.

The sponsorship package is worth $300,000 and will be for just one season, though the deal is renewable for another year.

The money will primarily help cover the players’ salaries this season.

Meanwhile, Highlanders will begin their campaign away to PSL newcomers MWOS.

The match will take place at Baobab Stadium in Ngezi on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.