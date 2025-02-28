Dynamos vice captain Donald Dzvinyai leaves club and moves to UK

Dynamos vice captain Donald Dzvinyai has left the club and is moving to the United Kingdom to join his family.

Dzvinyai had a running contract and was supposed to be part of the Dembare squad for the 2025 season. He was recently appointed the vice-captain ahead of the new season.

After deciding to join the his family in the UK, he has been released by the club.

A statement by the Harare giants reads: “Dynamos Football Club would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to our outgoing vice-captain, Donald Dzvinyai, as he embarks on a new journey to reunite with his family in the United Kingdom.

“Although he won’t be part of the Glamour Boys’ squad for the 2025 season, we acknowledge his desire to prioritize family and support his decision wholeheartedly.

“Donald’s commitment to the club has been exemplary, and his legacy will continue to inspire. We’re grateful for the sacrifices he made and the memories he created, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Meanwhile, Dynamos will start their 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign on Sunday against ZPC Kariba at Rufaro Stadium.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.