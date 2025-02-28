Delayed doesn’t mean denied: MWOS set for historic PSL debut

MWOS’ 1-0 over Agama in November last year, was, in the eyes of many —just a routine victory on the last day of the season.

But to the Punters, it meant something totally different.

The win over the Mt Darwin-based side was viewed by Lloyd Mutasa’s charges as the victory which had propelled them to Northern Region Soccer League success and subsequently promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

They even had a ‘tittle celebration’ with shirts written “We are the champions.”

But as history remembers, while MWOS were celebrating, another title celebration was on at Rufaro Stadium —that which turned out to be the real one.

The Punters’ bitter rivals Scottland were crowned champions after dispatching Black Mambas 3-1 and it was the promotion of the Mabvuku-based outfit which was made official, to the agony of Mutasa, the MWOS players, the Clayton Arimoso-led executive and the Norton community at large.

But fate had other ideas.

MWOS, earlier this year, concluded one of the most nicodemusly done deals ever pulled off in Zimbabwean football, to take over ZPC Hwange and sneak into the PSL through the Southern Region slot.

“MWOS FC and ZPC Hwange FC today announce a landmark partnership that will reshape football development across Zimbabwe. Through this innovative arrangement, MWOS FC will advance to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the 2025 season, while ZPC Hwange FC focuses on grassroots football development in the Southern Region,” MWOS said in a statement on January 22.

Although the Punters will make the 125 kilometer trip to Mhondoro Ngezi for their first match in the country’s top-flight since their Ngoni Stadium is not yet ready, their fans in Norton are on cloud nine and with just cause.

MWOS will become the first team from Norton to play in the PSL, when they host Bulawayo giants Highlanders at the Baobab Stadium this Sunday.

Mutasa, who is no stranger to Premiership football having coached Dynamos, FC Platinum and GreenFuel to mention but a few, believes MWOS are ready and are in the country’s top-flight league to stay.

“The game against Highlanders is obviously going to be a tough encounter. But I believe we have prepared well for it,” said Mutasa.

“Special thanks to the club’s management, for giving us the opportunity to have a good pre-season and the preparations are going on well.

“The tactical, technical, physical as well as mental aspects of the game, we are working on those and everything is going well, though it’s still work in progress.

“For the season, our target is to survive relegation. We are happy with such targets because we are obviously a team coming from the lower ranks,” added Mutasa.

The former Warriors assistant coach insists his charges are relishing the prospect of playing against a big club like Bosso, saying it’s “self motivating.”

“For us coaches and players, it’s motivating to play a team like Highlanders – one of the biggest teams in the country. We are geared up for the match and we hope will be able to come out with a desired result,” said Mutasa.

“It’s obviously going to be a tough match but we joined the league to play such matches and we would want to prove our mantle.

Despite a somewhat cautious approach as MWOS prepare for the 2025 season, Mutasa believes it’s very possible for his troops to make a mark in their maiden campaign in the Premiership.

“We have seen previous teams doing well in their maiden seasons in the PSL; Black Rhinos, Shabanie Mine. They came from the lower ranks but did well in their first so we are no exception,” Mutasa said.

“It’s very possible to make a mark in the PSL if we push as much as we can but the good part is; we are not under any pressure to do such.

“We are looking forward to the season. Remember, doing well in the league is not just a matter of winning trophies, it’s also about improving from where we are currently.

“We also want to try and play good football so that whenever people hear of a fixture of our team, we would want people to come to our stadiums and witness good football,” added Mutasa.

MWOS have bolstered their squad with the acquisition of Warriors goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, former Bulawayo Chiefs striker Billy Vheremu and former CAPS United defender Innocent Zambezi to mention but a few.