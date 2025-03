Ngezi Platinum Stars have announced the signing of former Canadian Premier League goalkeeper Darlington Murasiranwa.

The former champions announced the signing of the keeper along with five other players.

Murasiranwa was playing for Valour FC in the Canadian top-flight.

Other new signings include goalkeeper Tendai Chirara from Greenfuel, Nyasha Gurende and Ashwin Karengesha, both from ZPC Kariba, Francis Dilane from Turf Wolves and Clide Jonga of FC Porto Academy in Harare.