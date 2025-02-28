Image Banner

Scottland FC edge Triangle United in Castle Lager Premiership season opener

5:52 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Scottland FC edged Triangle United 1-0 in the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season opener on Friday.

Scottland, who are playing in their debut top-flight campaign, hosted the match at Rufaro Stadium.

They fielded ten new signings in their first XI, with Ronald Pfumbidzai the only player from the previous squad starting in the team.

The newcomers cruised to the victory following a late own-goal by the Sugar Boys after a defensive mix-up by Blessing Chiota and goalkeeper Hamilton Makanganwa.

The visitors dominated the early pace didn’t create many chances, while Scottland had several breaks but their attempts lacked the precision.

The matchday one action will continue on Saturday with six games lined up.

Image Banner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

Copyright © Soccer24, 2025. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE VIDEOS