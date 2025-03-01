CAPS United announce final squad of 2025 season

CAPS United have announced their final squad for the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The squad includes several signings such as Celtic and Ipswich Town player Kundai Benyu, Congolese defender Raema Bissila Mabiala, Ghanaian goalkeeper Stephen Odai Kwaku, and former Namibian Under-23 player Rowen Messy Tjihumba.

Ex-Highlanders midfielder Brighton Manhire, former Dynamos striker Nyasha Chintuli, midfielder Juan Mutudza, Tanaka Shandirwa, and ex-ZPC Hwange goalkeeper Harmony Nare are now part of the new club.

Here is the CAPS United squad for 2025 season.

GOALKEEPERS

Harmony Nare

Steven Odai Kwaku

Wyane Ushe

DEFENDERS

Bruce Kangwa

Eric Aggripa Manokore

Hastings Chapusa

Brighton Manhire

Brian Kadamanja

Rouen Tjihumba

Kelvin Mangiza

Tapiwa Matongo

Wesley Zvikomborero Milanzi

MIDFIELDERS

Kundai Leroy Benyu

Rodwell Chinyengetere

Crydrodge Denhere

Tendai Graig Matindife

Tanaka Shandirwa

Wayne Makuva

Juan Mutudza

Simba Gunda

Junior Blessing Pedzisai

Ajida Saeed Assan

STRIKERS

Jayden Bakari

Phenias Bamusi

Love Raemma Bissila Junior Bunjira

Manuel Joseph Mbollo

Shawn Mzinde

Courage Sithole

Nyasha Tito Chintuli

Panashe Makoni