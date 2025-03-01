CAPS United announce final squad of 2025 season

CAPS United have announced their final squad for the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.
The squad includes several signings such as Celtic and Ipswich Town player Kundai Benyu, Congolese defender Raema Bissila Mabiala, Ghanaian goalkeeper Stephen Odai Kwaku, and former Namibian Under-23 player Rowen Messy Tjihumba.
Ex-Highlanders midfielder Brighton Manhire, former Dynamos striker Nyasha Chintuli, midfielder Juan Mutudza, Tanaka Shandirwa, and ex-ZPC Hwange goalkeeper Harmony Nare are now part of the new club.
Here is the CAPS United squad for 2025 season.
GOALKEEPERS
Harmony Nare
Steven Odai Kwaku
Wyane Ushe
DEFENDERS
Bruce Kangwa
Eric Aggripa Manokore
Hastings Chapusa
Brighton Manhire
Brian Kadamanja
Rouen Tjihumba
Kelvin Mangiza
Tapiwa Matongo
Wesley Zvikomborero Milanzi
MIDFIELDERS
Kundai Leroy Benyu
Rodwell Chinyengetere
Crydrodge Denhere
Tendai Graig Matindife
Tanaka Shandirwa
Wayne Makuva
Juan Mutudza
Simba Gunda
Junior Blessing Pedzisai
Ajida Saeed Assan
STRIKERS
Jayden Bakari
Phenias Bamusi
Love Raemma Bissila Junior Bunjira
Manuel Joseph Mbollo
Shawn Mzinde
Courage Sithole
Nyasha Tito Chintuli
Panashe Makoni