Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 1 Saturday Preview, Team News & More

The Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 1 action will continue this afternoon with sux matches scheduled.

The headlining fixture will involve defending champions Simba Bhora vs FC Platinum.

The game will be played at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Simba will be starting their campaign with an almost new squad after several players left the club. The new players signed include William Manondo, Tonderai Mateyaunga, Carlos Mavhurume, Kelvin Gwao, Liberty Chakaroma, Trevor Mavhunga, Donald Mudadi and Never Tigere.

The champions also have a new coach – Joel Luphahla – who replaced title-winning gaffer Tonderai Ndiraya.

The Platinum Boys also have a couple of new players on their ranks, while their technical team was bolstered by the appointment of Darlington Dodo as the assistant coach of Norman Mapeza.

In the other game scheduled for this afternoon, CAPS United will be away at Greenfuel.

The Green Machine will travel to Chisumbanje after also signing a couple of players, including former Celtic and Ipswich Town player Kundai Benyu and Congolese defender Raema Bissila Mabiala.

Newcomers Kwekwe United will host Ngezi Platinum in their first ever Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match.

Manica Diamonds will face Yadah, Chicken Inn play Bikita Minerals, while Herentals host TelOne.

All the games will start at 3 pm CAT.

Saturday Fixtures:

Herentals College vs TelOne FC (Rufaro Stadium)

Simba Bhora vs FC Platinum (Wadzanayi Stadium)

Manica Diamonds vs Yadah FC (Sakubva Stadium)

Chicken Inn vs Bikita Minerals (Luveve Stadium)

Kwekwe United vs Ngezi Platinum (Bata Stadium)

Green Fuel vs Caps United (Green Fuel Arena)