Simba, FC Platinum play goalless draw as CAPS United, Greenfuel share spoils

Simba Bhora started their title defence with a goalless draw against FC Platinum in the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 1 encounter played at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva on Saturday.

The champions started the campaign under the management of new coach Joel Luphahla, who replaced the title-winning coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

In Chisumbanje, Greenfuel played a 1-1 draw against CAPS United.

The hosts opened the scoring through Perfect Chikwende in the 18th minute.

Makepekepe equalised in the second half courtesy of Jayden Bakari’s effort in the 56th minute.

In the other match, league newcomers Kwekwe United and Ngezi Platinum also played a 1-1 draw.

Ngezi Platinum netted the opener through their new signing Ashwin Karengesha, while Masimba Mambare scored Kwekwe’s first goal in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League in the second half.

Elsewhere, Herentals beat TelOne 2-1, Manica Diamonds edged Yadah 1-0, while Chicken Inn played a goalless draw Bikita Minerals.

Matchday 1 Saturday Results:

Green Fuel 1-1 Caps United

Simba Bhora 0-0 FC Platinum

Herentals College 2-1 TelOne FC

Manica Diamonds 1-0 Yadah FC

Chicken Inn 0-0 Bikita Minerals

Kwekwe United 1-1 Ngezi Platinum