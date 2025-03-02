Former Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson visits Zimbabwe

Image Banner

Former Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson is in Zimbabwe on a private visit.

Ferguson was spotted at a safari lodge in Victoria Falls on Sunday.

The legendary ex-gaffer is in the country on a short holiday.

The 83-year-old’s arrival was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Tourism Association (ZTA), who posted on X:

“We appreciate your choice of your holiday destination Sir Alex Ferguson, Zimbabwe loves you, please come again and continue to Experience Zimbabwe.”

Ferguson achieved his success at Manchester United after coaching the EPL giants from 1986 to 2013.

The Scottish won 38 trophies at United, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles.

