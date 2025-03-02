Kalisto Pasuwa registers victory in his first match as substantive Malawi coach

Kalisto Pasuwa has guided Malawi national team to a 2-0 victory over Comoros in the CHAN Qualifiers Play-offs, first leg encounter.

The match was played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Comoros hosted this match on a neutral ground due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in their country.

The result marked Pasuwa’s first victory since his appointment as a substantive coach of the Flames last month.

The Zimbabwean gaffer is also yet to lose a game as Flames coach, having registered a victory and a draw in the final two 2025 Afcon qualifying games, while working on an interim basis in November.