Marvelous Nakamba out of Warriors’ World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Benin

Marvelous Nakamba has suffered an injury and will be out of the Warriors’ next World Cup Qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria this month.

Nakamba sustained a soleus injury in the calf muscles and will be out of action for at least least six weeks.

Luton Town boss Matt Bloomfield. confirmed the injury, saying: “Shandon (Baptiste) and Marv, both out six weeks. Both got soleus injuries, so we’ll be missing them for a little period of time.”

The gaffer added: “We took Marv off at half time [at Watford] because I felt like he wasn’t moving very well. I didn’t realise he was injured.

“We were getting overrun. We’ve spoken about that already. About how we need to be quicker. We need to be fitter. We need to be more robust and playing more games regularly. so we’ve had to make three changes to affect the game at half time. and then I found out that he had a tight calf. Then I got told he had a scan and it was six weeks out.”

Nakamba has made 21 league appearances this season after returning from long term knee injury that sidelined him for over nine months.