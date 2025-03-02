MWOS FC edge Highlanders in season opener as Dynamos, ZPC settle for draw

Highlanders lost their first match of the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season after going down 1-0 to newcomers MWOS FC.

The match was played at Baobab Stadium in Ngezi.

The hosts started well and created the first chance at goal through Innocent Zambezi in the tenth minute.

Tafadzwa George followed up a few moments later but failed to hit the target.

Nigel Matinha also had an opportunity falling on his way but was denied by the keeper.

At the other end, Highlanders didn’t threaten much in the first half and were forced to defend on several occasions.

MWOS broke the deadlock in the 67th minute courtesy of George’s effort.

Bosso failed to recover and lost the season opener 1-0.

In Harare, Dynamos and ZPC Kariba played a goalless draw.

Here is how it stands after the conclusion of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 1.