Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu blames defeat against MWOS on pre-season preparations

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu has blamed the defeat against MWOS on their poor pre-season preparations.

Bosso lost 1-0 to the PSL newcomers in a campaign opener played at Baobab Stadium in Ngezi on Sunday.

The hosts got their goal in the 67th minute, thanks to Tafadzwa George’s strike.

Speaking after the loss, Kaindu lamented their poor response, saying:

“Not a good start, it was a difficult game, difficult for both teams.

“We didn’t have flashy moments, it’s unfortunate we gave away an easy goal and in a game like this, it’s difficult for you to come back.

“During pre-season we didn’t have training grounds. I think we went for nearly a month without a proper training ground, so we are trying to use these early games to condition ourselves and catch up.”

The gaffer added: “I think there is big room for improvement like i said its first game it was just for us to assess where we are and l am convinced, we can do better.”