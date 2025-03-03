Official: Benni McCarthy unveiled as new head coach of Kenya

Benni McCarthy has been unveiled as the new head coach of Kenya National Team.

McCarthy had been without a club following his departure at Manchester United in June, where he worked as ex-head coach Erik Ten Hag’s assistant.

The former Bafana Bafana striker will officially start work this month when he takes charge of Harambee Stars’ next 2026 World Cup Qualifiers games against Gambia and Gabon.

Speaking during his unveiling, the gaffer said: “It’s been an absolute privilege and pleasure to be here in Kenya. I am delighted and I can’t really wait to start our new journey…making Kenya again one of the powerhouses in Africa.”

McCarthy replaces Engin Firat, who resigned in December after three years in charge.

Firat stepped down after Zimbabwe ended the Harambee Stars’ hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.