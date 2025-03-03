Prince Dube linked with move to SA giants

Prince Dube has been linked with a return to the South African Premier Soccer League.

Dube is currently in the books of Tanzanian giants Yanga SC.

According to Soccer Laduma, Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly keeping tabs on the Zimbabwe striker, with a view of signing him ahead of next season.

An named source told the publication: “The club is evaluating the realistic chances of signing a striker, and as things stand, Prince (Dube) looks the most promising option. The other strikers they have been eyeing, such as Michael Olunga and Fiston Mayele, appear difficult to secure, which is why attention has shifted to Dube. He’s also performing well for Yanga at the moment. ”

Dube, who previously played for SuperSport United in the South African top-flight, has so far scored eleven goals and is currently on top of the scoring chart in Tanzanian Premier League.