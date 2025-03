The Nigerian Football Association has confirmed the venue and date for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter against Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles will host the match on 25 March, five days after Zimbabwe had played Benin in South Africa.

The Nigeria-Zimbabwe game will be played at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Kick-off times and TV details are yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles are now under a new coach Éric Chelle, who was appointed in January.