Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca hit with nine-month suspension by French League

Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca has been suspended for nine months by the French Professional Football League (LFP).

The suspension comes after Fonseca confronted referee Benoit Millot during his team’s recent 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Brest.

The gaffer had received a red card deep into stoppage time for angrily reacting to a potential Brest penalty.

The FLP said in a statement on Wednesday that Fonseca will be barred from accessing the bench, the officials’ dressing- rooms, and participating in any official functions before, during, or after matches until November 30.

Lyon said they were concerned by the severity and rapid sanction imposed on Fonseca.

They criticised the decision, saying that the manager was not judged solely on his actions, which they described as an emotional reaction without intent to harm the referee.

“In light of a sanction that seems to have been dictated by the negative context affecting French refereeing, (Lyon) announced that it is studying all possible avenues of appeal,” the Ligue 1 club said in a statement.