Michael Nees makes bold claim about Warriors, Nigeria game

Warriors coach Michael Nees has made a bold claim in his assessment of their meeting with Nigeria this month in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C.

The Super Eagles will host the match on 25 March at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

This will be the first time Nees faces Nigeria as the head coach of Zimbabwe following his appointment last year.

Speaking in an interview with the Herald, the gaffer declared that the Warriors can post a rare win over the African giants.

He said: “Like us, Nigeria have their back against the wall; they are like wounded lions who want to turn the page (after a poor start to the qualifiers).

“It will be an exciting game, and Nigeria are beatable in Uyo.”

The first leg, which was played in Rwanda in November 2023, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Nigeria are fifth in Group C with three points from four matches, while Zimbabwe are bottom on two points.