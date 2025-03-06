Mighty Warriors striker Ruvimbo Mucherera joins Polish club

Mighty Warriors Ruvimbo Mucherera has joined a new club in Poland after leaving Israeli side Maccabi Haddera.

Mucherera, who was born in the USA to Zimbabwean parents, has signed with Energa Stomilanki Olsztyn, which plays in the Polish top-flight women’s league.

The club announced the Zimbabwe international’s arrival in a post on Facebook.

Olsztyn said: “Ruvimbo Mucherera is a footballer of Stomilanek after signing a contract with our club.”

“Our new player recently played in the colors of clubs such as Maccabi Haddera (Israel), SF Damiense (Portugal), San Diego Wave (USA), Kups (Finland), Gintra (Lithuania), Shelbourne (Ireland).”

Mucherera’s move comes after making her international debut with the Mighty Warriors in the Women’s Afcon Qualifiers against Angola last month.