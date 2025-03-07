Eastern Region Soccer League scores major sponsorship deal with Pacific Storm

In a significant boost to domestic football, the Eastern Region Soccer League (ERSL) has secured a landmark sponsorship deal with Pacific Storm, a leading local cigarette manufacturer.

The partnership, which will rename the league to “The Pacific Storm Eastern Region Division One Soccer League,” promises to elevate the profile of the league and provide financial stability to its clubs.

ERSL Chairman Wisdom Simba said the deal will provide monetary rewards to clubs based on their final standings at the end of the season.

While the exact financial details remain undisclosed, Simba hinted that the partnership extends beyond direct funding, with additional investments expected through branding initiatives and promotional activities.

“We managed to secure sponsorship for the whole league, and this is a monumental step forward for us.

“At the moment, we can’t divulge the actual worth of the deal because, outside the core package, there is still a lot of money to be poured in through branding and other activities, such as the sponsorship launch. Giving a figure now would only distort the real amount of money being invested. But I can confidently say this is a good deal for the ERSL,” said Simba.

Pacific Storm’s Marketing Manager Kudakwashe Chiutsi confirmed the partnership, citing the company’s long-standing commitment to supporting local football as part of its community social responsibility initiative.

“Yes, I can confirm that Pacific Storm has partnered with the Eastern Region Division One Soccer League as principal sponsors. This sponsorship package is part of our company’s community social responsibility initiative, aimed at enhancing the quality of domestic football.

“Pacific Storm has a long-standing commitment to supporting local football, having been involved in various initiatives over the years.

“Further details of the sponsorship package will be unveiled at the official launch event,” said Chiutsi.

The sponsorship launch is scheduled for March 29 at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo.