FIFA threatens to ban Zambia from international football

FIFA has threatened to hit Zambia with an international ban following the government’s interference in the running of football operations in that country.

The warning comes after the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ), a government organization, wrote to FIFA calling for the establishment of a transitional committee, an independent electoral body, and a thorough review of the Football Association of Zambia’s (FAZ) electoral process.

In response, FIFA emphasized that member associations are legally required to manage their affairs independently, free from external influence, including interference from government bodies.

In a letter to the Zambian sports council, FIFA said: “We would like to remind you that every member association of FIFA is statutorily obliged to manage its affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties, including the government bodies.

“Any breach of this obligation may lead to sanctions provided for in the FIFA statutes. As a result, should the transitional committee be indeed established, FAZ would be at risk of breaching the above-mentioned statutory provisions. Should this happen, FIFA will have no option but to submit the matter to its relevant decision-making body for consideration and decision, which might also include the suspension of FAZ.”

The FAZ elective annual general meeting is scheduled for March 29, 2025.

The build-up to the elections has been marred by controversy after the football association’s electoral committee initially disqualified aspirant presidential candidates leaving incumbent Andrew Kamanga as the sole contestant before reversing the decision.