Sekhukhune United appoints Kaitano Tembo to take charge of the team

Sekhukhune United have appointed Kaitano Tembo to take charge of the team following the sacking of head coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

Seema was sacked following a reported fractious relationship with the club’s bosses.

Tembo, who was working as a senior coach at the club, will be in charge of the team on an interim basis, together with Paulus Masehe.

The club announced in a statement:

“Sekhukhune United Football Club announce the departure of Head Coach Lehlohonolo Seema, with immediate effect.

“In light of this development, coaches Kaitano Tembo and Paulus Masehe will take on the responsibility of leading the team forward.

“The club thanks Coach Seema for his dedication and contribution during his time with us.”

Babina Noko are currently in fourth place with 31 points from 20 games in the league.