Andy Rinomhota suffers hamstring injury

Andy Rinomhota has picked ban injury and could miss this weekend’s action.

The Cardiff City midfielder picked a hamstring issue in the 2-1 defeat to Burnley in midweek.

City coach Omer Riza revealed the news, saying:

“Andy came off with a tight hamstring so he probably won’t be involved.”

Rinomhota has been a regular since Riza took over from Erol Bulut earlier this season, often playing successfully out of position at right back.

Riza’s side currently sit one place but five points ahead of the Championship relegation zone.

Cardiff will face Sunderland in the Championship this evening.