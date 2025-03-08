Herentals hold Dynamos to another draw as FC Platinum edge Manica Diamonds

Dynamos have played a second successive draw after they were held to a goalless stalemate against Herentals.

The match was played at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

The Glamour Boys dominated the play and almost scored in the first half but Frank Agyemang was denied by the woodwork twice.

Herentals didn’t threaten much as they were always kept at bay for the majority of the game.

Elsewhere, FC Platinum edged Manica Diamonds 1-0, thanks to Malawian striker Vincent Nyangulu’s late strike.

Simba Bhora played a goalless draw against ZPC Kariba, while Ngezi Platinum cruised past Greenfuel.

Bikita Minerals and MWOS settled for a 1-1 draw and TelOne won 4-1 against Triangle United.

Matchday 2 Results:

Herentals 0-0 Dynamos

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Simba Bhora

FC Platinum 1-0 Manica Diamonds

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Greenfuel

Telone 4-1 Triangle United

Bikita Minerals 1-1 MWOS

Latest Castle Lager PSL Standings: