Video: Wolves’ Marshall Munetsi scores his first EPL goal

Marshall Munetsi opened his scoring account in the English Premier League after scoring in Wolves’ game against Everton on Saturday.

Munetsi, who started in the match and played until the half time, netted the equaliser in the 40th minute after Everton had taken a lead earlier in the game.

The Warriors international received through pass and did well to take a first time shot inside the box.

Munetsi’s goal marked the first time in fourteen years that a Zimbabwean found the back of the net in the Premier League.

Former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari was the last local player to score in January 2011, while featuring for Blackburn Rovers.