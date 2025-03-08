ZIFA signs two-year-deal with Moroccan FA

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has signed a two-year partnership agreement with the Moroccan Football Association (FRMF).

According to ZIFA, the cooperation will “strengthen football development in both countries.”

The FA said in a statement: “This evening (Saturday), ZIFA President,Nqobile Magwizi, signed a landmark partnership agreement between the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) and the Moroccan FA (FRMF).

“This two-year agreement will strengthen football development in both nations through:

-Training programs for coaches, referees & administrators.

-Youth & women’s football development.

-Friendly matches for senior & youth teams.

-Exchange programs & joint events.

“Morocco will host & support ZIFA delegations, while Zimbabwe will facilitate Moroccan teams.

“This is a big step forward for Zimbabwe football.”