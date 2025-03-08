ZIFA signs two-year-deal with Moroccan FA

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has signed a two-year partnership agreement with the Moroccan Football Association (FRMF).
According to ZIFA, the cooperation will “strengthen football development in both countries.”
The FA said in a statement: “This evening (Saturday), ZIFA President,Nqobile Magwizi, signed a landmark partnership agreement between the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) and the Moroccan FA (FRMF).
“This two-year agreement will strengthen football development in both nations through:
-Training programs for coaches, referees & administrators.
-Youth & women’s football development.
-Friendly matches for senior & youth teams.
-Exchange programs & joint events.
“Morocco will host & support ZIFA delegations, while Zimbabwe will facilitate Moroccan teams.
“This is a big step forward for Zimbabwe football.”