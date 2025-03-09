Scottland FC beat CAPS United as Highlanders thrash Kwekwe United to record their first win of the season

Highlanders recorded their first victory of the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season after beating newcomers Kwekwe United 4-0.

Bosso started their campaign on a losing note after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of MWOS last week.

They bounced back to winning ways, thanks to Brighton Ncube’s hattrick plus a goal from Melikhaya Ncube.

Melikhaya was the first to open the scoring in the 2nd minute before Brighton doubled the lead from the spot in the 20th minute, and made it three on the stroke of half-time .

Kwekwe United were reduced to ten men after their keeper, Elton Nechirwe received a red card for handling the ball outside the penalty area to deny Reason Sibanda a goal scoring opportunity on the half hour.

Brighton sealed his hattrick in the second half after converting from the spot again.

The win lifted Bosso to number six, while Kwekwe dropped to number 17.

At Rufaro Stadium, Scottland FC maintained their perfect record after beating CAPS United 2-0.

The newcomers are now the only side in the league to win their first two games this season.

Tymon Machope and Sadney Urikhob scored Scottland’s goals in the second half.

Latest Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Standings: