Wolves coach explains Marshall Munetsi substitution in 1-1 draw against Everton

Wolves coach Vitor Pereira has explained why Marshall Munetsi was subbed off at half time in their 1-1 draw against Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Munetsi started in the match and played until the half time when Pablo Sarabia came on ahead of the second half.

The Warriors international, who scored his first goal for the in the game, picked a slight injury and coach Pereira didn’t want to risk him.

The gaffer explained after the match via BBC Sport: “He deserved the goal but it was a pity he felt something in the first half, and we cannot take risks with him.”

On Munetsi’s first goal for the club, Pereira added: “He has the spirit that I like in a player.

“He did everything to help the team and he will definitely score more goals.”