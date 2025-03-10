4May bounces back to dress the Warriors

ZIFA has signed an agreement with 4 May International, which will see the giant clothing company being the formal wear partner of the Warriors for the next three years.

4 May, who have previously dressed the Warriors, will provide the country’s senior men’s national team with formal wear for all international assignments, starting with the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Benin in Durban, South Africa.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is pleased to announce a strategic corporate partnership with 4May International, a premier high-end men’s fashion brand, as the Official Formal Wear Partner of the Zimbabwe Men’s National Soccer Team,” ZIFA said in a statement.

“This three-year agreement, effective from 1 March 2025 to 31 December 2027, underscores the commitment of the new ZIFA administration, led by President Nqobile Magwizi, to professionalism and excellence both on and off the field.

“As part of this partnership, 4May International will provide the national team with world-class formal attire that reflects the professionalism and national pride synonymous with the Warriors.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Harare this morning, 4 May Chief Executive Officer Elcy Chimedza, said the partnership will go a long way in ensuring the Warriors are well-dressed in their quest to raise the Zimbabwean flag high.

“This is not the first time we have partnered ZIFA to provide formal wear for the Warriors, we worked with them back in 2019. So this is more like a callback to something we already started with them and especially with the new executive and new board, it’s a great partnership at the right time,” said Chimedza.

“We would love to have a great partnership with them (ZIFA) and to continue this relationship which we have had and also fly high our Zimbabwean flag. It’s a great honor for a brand to be associated with something national.

“It’s just everything to do with pride, they have taken pride in us and we will take pride in them, that is just what this partnership is about,” she added.

ZIFA marketing committee chairperson Kudzai Kadzombe is confident the partnership will be a success.

“This partnership with 4May International is a testament to our vision of elevating Zimbabwean football to international standards. Our players and technical team deserve to look as professional as they perform, and with this agreement, we are ensuring that they exude confidence and pride whenever they represent the nation,” said Kadzombe.