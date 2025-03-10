Marshall Munetsi reacts after scoring his first goal in the EPL

Marshall Munetsi has reacted after scoring his first goal in the English Premier League over the weekend.

Munetsi, who started in the match and played until the half time, netted Wolves’ equaliser in the 40th minute after Everton had taken a lead earlier in the game.

The Warriors international received through pass and did well to take a first time shot inside the box.

Speaking after the game, the midfielder said he always believed the goal was coming after creating several chances in the previous games.

“It feels good. It’s been coming and I think in the last couple of games I had chances to score, but obviously in football you can never predict when you’re going to score.

“But I think the coach and the players have always had that faith in me to keep on pushing and scoring.

“Benjani was a pivotal player for us in Zimbabwe and, historically, he paved the way for us Zimbabweans.”

On playing in different positions since arriving at Wolves, Munetsi added:

“We have a lot of quality in the team and if the coach asks me to play in a certain role with the tactics that we had, if we want to press from the front — this is something that he was asked for us — to put more pressure on the defence I’m able to do that.

“It’s something that we always try to work on and playing as a striker, playing on the wing, or playing as a midfielder, for me, it’s not a problem, as long as I’m able to help the team.”