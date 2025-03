Prince Dube gets his first major honour at Young Africans

Prince Dube received first major at Young Africans SC after being named the club’s Player of the Month for February.

Dube netted a couple of goals and become the top scorer in the Tanzanian Premier League during the month.

Mwana wa Mfalme Prince Dube, mchezaji bora wa ππˆπ‚ πˆππ’π”π‘π€ππ‚π„ ππ‹π€π˜π„π‘ πŽπ π“π‡π„ πŒπŽππ“π‡ kwa Mwezi wa FebruariπŸ‘‘πŸ™ŒπŸ½ Asante Mwananchi kwa kupiga πŠπ”π‘π€ kupitia Yanga SC APPπŸ“²#TimuYaWananchi #DaimaMbeleNyumaMwiko pic.twitter.com/kkJA6Mp7zC β€” Young Africans SC (@YoungAfricansSC) March 9, 2025

This is Dube’s first major recognition since moving to Young Africans at the start of the season.

The Warriors international joined the Tanzanian giants after leaving Azam.