Prince Dube gets his first major honour at Young Africans

Prince Dube received first major at Young Africans SC after being named the club’s Player of the Month for February.

Dube netted a couple of goals and become the top scorer in the Tanzanian Premier League during the month.

Mwana wa Mfalme Prince Dube, mchezaji bora wa 𝐍𝐈𝐂 𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐇 kwa Mwezi wa Februari👑🙌🏽 Asante Mwananchi kwa kupiga 𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 kupitia Yanga SC APP📲#TimuYaWananchi #DaimaMbeleNyumaMwiko pic.twitter.com/kkJA6Mp7zC — Young Africans SC (@YoungAfricansSC) March 9, 2025

This is Dube’s first major recognition since moving to Young Africans at the start of the season.

The Warriors international joined the Tanzanian giants after leaving Azam.