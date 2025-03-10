Image Banner

Prince Dube gets his first major honour at Young Africans

7:30 am
by Soccer24 Team

Prince Dube received first major at Young Africans SC after being named the club’s Player of the Month for February.

Dube netted a couple of goals and become the top scorer in the Tanzanian Premier League during the month.

This is Dube’s first major recognition since moving to Young Africans at the start of the season.

The Warriors international joined the Tanzanian giants after leaving Azam.

Image Banner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

Copyright © Soccer24, 2025. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE VIDEOS