Zim players based abroad round-up

Marshall Munetsi opened his scoring account in the English Premier League after scoring in Wolves’ game against Everton on Saturday.

Munetsi, who started in the match and played until the half time, netted the equaliser in the 40th minute after Everton had taken a lead earlier in the game.

The Warriors international’s goal marked the first time in fourteen years that a Zimbabwean found the back of the net in the EPL.

Former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari was the last local player to score in January 2011, while featuring for Blackburn Rovers.

In the English Championship, Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota and Luton Town man Marvelous Nakamba missed the action due to injuries.

The pair joins Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway on the injury list.

Tawanda Chirewa started in Huddersfield XI and played for 57 minutes as they lost 1-0 to Bristol City in the English League One.

Reading’s Tivonge Rushesha came on as late substitute in their 1-1 draw against Crawley Town.

Lincoln City defender Tendayi Darikwa featured versus Birmingham but his side lost 1-0.

In the Belgian Pro League, Bill Antonio was an unused substitute in KV Mechelen’s 1-0 win over Charleroi, while Munashe Garan’anga also sat out in Copenhagen FC’s 1-1 draw against Sønderjyske.

Jordan Zemura will be the in action on Monday night as Udinese take on Lazio in the Serie A.