Al Ahly threatens to quit Egyptian Premier League

Al Ahly has threatened to withdraw from the Egyptian Premier League if their match against Zamalek proceeds under Egyptian referees.

The game is scheduled to happen on Tuesday night at 9:30 pm CAT.

Al Ahly demanded the postponement of the match until a foreign refereeing team is appointed to officiate.

If that request is not met, and the game proceeds, the Red Devils have threatened to withdraw from the Egyptian Premier League.

Al Ahly’s Official Statement:

In an emergency meeting held on Tuesday morning, Al Ahly’s board discussed the ongoing instability within Egyptian football, particularly the lack of coordination between the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) and the Professional Clubs Association. The club expressed frustration over repeated administrative missteps that have led to continuous crises.

The primary concern was the decision to assign Egyptian referees to officiate the highly anticipated Cairo Derby against Zamalek. Al Ahly noted that they had formally requested foreign referees for the fixture, citing previous officiating controversies that have influenced match results. The club had also submitted multiple requests for a structural overhaul of the refereeing system, including the appointment of a foreign expert to head the refereeing committee.

Despite these repeated efforts, Al Ahly claims their concerns have been ignored, further exacerbating their distrust in the current system. The statement emphasized that the club is unwilling to accept continued refereeing inconsistencies that could impact the fairness of the competition.

Consequently, the board has decided to:

-Insist on postponing the match until the association fulfills its commitment to appointing foreign referees, as originally stated.

-Withdraw from the league if their demand is not met.

-Remain in a continuous session to monitor developments and take necessary actions.

Pic Credit: X/Al Ahly