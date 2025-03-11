Benin coach Gernot Rohr names squad to face Zimbabwe in 2026 WCQs

Benin coach Gernot Rohr has named a 25-man squad to play Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter.

Benin will play away against the Warriors at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 21 before hosting South Africa in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on March 25.

The squad includes Italian based teenage striker Candas Fiogbé, who plays for Atalanta’s under-20 team.

French-based pair of Aiyegun Tosin and Cédric Hountondji will miss the games due to injuries, while Olivier Verdon has been left out for disciplinary reasons.

There are only two home-based players in the squad with the rest drawn from clubs in 17 different countries.

Benin squad:

Goalkeepers: Saturnin Allagbé (Botev Vratsa, Bulgaria), Marcel Dandjinou (JDR Stars, South Africa), Serges Obassa (Remo Stars, Nigeria)

Defenders: Moise Adilehou (Laval, France), Brandon Agounon (Châteauroux, France), Rodrigue Fassinou (Coton Sport Benin), David Kiki (Steaua Bucharest, Romania), Rachid Moumini (Ayéma), Tamimou Ouorou (Hatta, United Arab Emirates), Yohan Roche (Petrolul 52, Romania), Rabiou Sankamao (Wydad Fès, Morocco), Mohamed Tijani (Yverdon Sport, Switzerland)

Midfielders: Mattéo Ahlinvi (Arsenal Tula, Russia), Mariano Ahouangbo (Soliman, Tunisia), Gislain Ahoudo (Gabès, Tunisia), Samadou Attidjikou (Al Masry, Egypt), Sessi d’Almeida (Apollon Limassol. Cyprus), Dodo Dokou (Smouha, Egypt), Imourane Hassane (Grasshoppers Zurich, Switzerland)

Forwards: Jodel Dossou (Victoria Rosport, Luxembourg), Candas Fiogbé (Atalanta, Italy), Andréas Hountondji (Standard Liège, Belgium), Steve Mounié (FC Augsburg, Germany), Junior Olaitan (Grenoble, France), Steve-Waren Traoré (Haka, Finland)