Highlanders confirm lifting of FIFA ban after Wicknell Chivayo intervention

Highlanders have confirmed the lifting of the FIFA transfer ban that was imposed last month.

Bosso were hit with the sanction after failing to pay former coach Baltemar Brito and his assistant Antonio Joao Torres their outstanding salaries.

The money owed totalled $26,500 and businessman Wicknell Chivayo stepped in to settle a debt.

Highlanders have now confirmed the lifting of the FIFA transfer ban and the club is now able to register new players.

The Bulawayo giants posted on Facebook, saying:

“We are delighted to announce that the FIFA ban has been lifted, thanks to the efforts of a dedicated FIFA team as everything has been resolved.

“Once again, a special thank you to Sir Wicknell Chivayo for facilitating the payment.

“With this hurdle cleared, we can now register our new signings.

“They could be part of our squad for the upcoming match against Green Fuel.”