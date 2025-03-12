Knowledge Musona back in Warriors squad

Knowledge Musona has returned to the Warriors fold after ending his international retirement.

Musona retired from the national duty in May 2022 to focus on his club career and give youngsters a chance.

After Warriors coach Michael Nees convinced him to reconsider his decision, Musona has now returned to the fold and is part of the squad to play in the next 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C games against Benin and Nigeria.

The 34-year-old’s initial spell with the national team lasted for twelve years, achieving 54 caps and scored twenty-four goals.

He is currently playing in the Saudi Pro League for Al Okhdood.

Musona joins Khama Billiat and Washington Arubi as one of the experienced players to return to the national team since Nees took over the reins last year.

Billiat had retired from international football, while Arubi had long lost his place in the national team after dropping down the. pecking order.