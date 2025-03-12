Micheal Nees names Warriors squad for Nigeria, Benin games

Warriors coach Michael Nees has announced his squad to face Nigeria and Benin in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C games against Benin and Nigeria this month.

Zimbabwe will host Benin on 21 March at Moses Mabida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

They will then travel to Uyo, Nigeria to face the Super Eagles at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium four days later.

Knowledge Musona returns to the Warriors fold after ending his international retirement.

Musona retired from the national duty in May 2022 to focus on his club career and give youngsters a chance.

After Nees convinced him to reconsider his decision, the midfielder has now returned to the squad.

Current captain Marvelous Nakamba and goalkeeper Washington Arubi, who have both struggled with injuries recently, have been named in the squad.

Other notable names in the selection include Wolves’ new man Marshall Munetsi, Huddersfield’s on-loan signing Tawanda Chirewa and Khama Billiat, who plays for Scottland FC in the Castle Lager Premiership.

Here is the Warriors Squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers:

Goalkeepers:

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants, SA)

Martin Mapisa (MWOS FC, Zim)

Marley Tavaziva (Brentford, England)

Defenders:

Jordan Zemura (Udinese, Italy)

Godknows Murwira (Scottland FC, Zim)

Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos, Zim)

Devine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns, SA)

Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa, Iraq)

Munashe Garan’anga (FC Copenhagen, Denmark)

Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora, Zim)

Peter Muduhwa (Scottland FC, Zim)

Midfielders:

Khama Billiat (Scotland FC, Zim)

Marshall Munetsi (Wolverhampton, England)

Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City, England)

Marvellous Nakamba (Luton Town, England)

Mthokozisi Msebe (Scottland FC, Zim)

Knowledge Musona (Al-Okhdood, Saudi Arabia)

Tawanda Chirewa (Huddersfield Town, England)

Forwards:

Prince Dube (Young Africans, Tanzania)

Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell, Scotland)

Terrence Dzvukamanja (SuperSport United, SA)

Tymon Machope(Scottland FC, Zim)

Walter Musona (Scottland FC)