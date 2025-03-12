Nees heaps praise on Musona, as former skipper returns to Warriors fold

Warriors coach Michael Nees has lavished praise on Knowledge Musona, describing the former Zimbabwe captain as a selfless individual who doesn’t seek individual glory but prioritizes the progress of the team.

Saudi Arabia-based Musona, who quit the Warriors in May 2022 after a glittering international career spanning over a decade, will make a return to the national team fold after Nees included him in the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria.

“Knowledge (Musona) could have returned in November last year during the AFCON qualifiers, for your own information we even processed his visa. But he is one of individual who is not interested in stealing the show,” Nees told the media after announcing the squad.

“The team had just had two wins against Namibia. He (Knowledge) is not an opportunist but he said he would be ready if we really had a problem- be it injury or suspension to any of the senior players, that is why we applied for his visa.

“It shows his positive character and that is what we need. Not the ‘put me first’ but ‘put the team or country first’ attitude. That is a mentality we need to instill more and more because everyone has to pull in the same direction,” added Nees.

The German expatriate also clarified the captaincy situation in the Warriors fold amid the return of Musona.

“Things don’t change from one day to the next. Knowledge’s character is not that of someone who just comes and expects to have the captaincy. Marvelous (Nakamba) will remain captain while Marshall (Munetsi) will be the stand-in captain,” said Nees.