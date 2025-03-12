Image Banner

ZIFA announce ticket prices and KO time for Warriors vs Benin match in SA

10:17 am
by Soccer24 Team

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the ticket prices for the Warriors’ 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter against Benin.

The match will be played at Moses Mabida Stadium in Durban, South on Thursday 20 March.

Kick-off time has been set at 6 pm CAT.

The general ticket has been pegged at 50 rands.

Tickets can purchased via Ticket Pros website.

