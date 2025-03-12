ZIFA announce ticket prices and KO time for Warriors vs Benin match in SA

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the ticket prices for the Warriors’ 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter against Benin.

The match will be played at Moses Mabida Stadium in Durban, South on Thursday 20 March.

Kick-off time has been set at 6 pm CAT.

The general ticket has been pegged at 50 rands.

Tickets can purchased via Ticket Pros website.

TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE!! Zimbabwe vs Benin Get your ticket on the link👇🏾 ROG: R50 #bayawabaya🇿🇼 https://t.co/V58ebrWGci pic.twitter.com/d3WcJQDIPN — Zimbabwe Football Association (@online_zifa) March 12, 2025