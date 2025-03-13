Bulawayo Chiefs release seventeen players as they start new life in Division One

Bulawayo Chiefs have released seventeen players as they start a new life in the ZIFA Southern Region Division One League.
Amakhosi Amahle were relegated from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League last season on the final day of the campaign.
The list of released players is included names such as Lucky Ndlela, Reason Sibanda, Migoz Svinurayi and Mduduzi Maseko.
Only nine players from the previous squad have been retained ahead of their 2025 season.
Here is the list of players released by Bulawayo Chiefs:
Sibusiso Ndlovu
Ciphas Musikavanhu
Mduduzi Maseko
Leroy Ndlovu
Benjamin Addotey
Tarirai Chikwende
Clement Makamba
Prosper Matutu (GK)
Nkosilathi Ncube
Lucky Ndlela
Tadiwa Muchenje
Robert Kwaramba
Brian Chizondo
Prince Phiri (GK)
Reason Sibanda
Thembelani Sibanda
Migoz Svinurayi