Bulawayo Chiefs release seventeen players as they start new life in Division One

Bulawayo Chiefs have released seventeen players as they start a new life in the ZIFA Southern Region Division One League.

Amakhosi Amahle were relegated from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League last season on the final day of the campaign.

The list of released players is included names such as Lucky Ndlela, Reason Sibanda, Migoz Svinurayi and Mduduzi Maseko.

Only nine players from the previous squad have been retained ahead of their 2025 season.

Here is the list of players released by Bulawayo Chiefs:

Sibusiso Ndlovu

Ciphas Musikavanhu

Mduduzi Maseko

Leroy Ndlovu

Benjamin Addotey

Tarirai Chikwende

Clement Makamba

Prosper Matutu (GK)

Nkosilathi Ncube

Lucky Ndlela

Tadiwa Muchenje

Robert Kwaramba

Brian Chizondo

Prince Phiri (GK)

Reason Sibanda

Thembelani Sibanda

Migoz Svinurayi