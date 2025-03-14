Warriors coach Michael Nees explains why he selected six Scottland FC players in squad for WCQ

Warriors coach Michael Nees has explained why he selected six players from Scottland FC in his squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounters against Benin and Nigeria.

Nees announced his selection for the games on Wednesday.

He included Khama Billiat, Mthokozisi Msebe, Peter Muduhwa, Godknows Murwira, Tymon Machope and Walter Musona.

Other locally-based players named in squad are Isheanesu Mauchi of Simba Bhora, MWOS goalkeeper Martin Mapisa and Dynamos captain Emmanuel Jalai.

The gaffer explained that Scottland players are at this stage fitter than other teams after a good pre-season.

He said: “Scottland was in Zambia for three weeks. Simba Bhora in South Africa. Both had maybe the financial muscles to do that. But you can see that they were very good in pre-season.”

Zimbabwe will face Benin on 20 March at Moses Mabida Stadium in Durban before travelling to Uyo, Nigeria to face the Super Eagles four days later.