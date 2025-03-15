Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 3 Saturday games Preview and TV Info

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will continue this afternoon with six Matchday 3 games lined up.

Both Highlanders and Dynamos will be in action, while the other headlining fixture will pit FC Platinum vs Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo.

Bosso, who recorded their first victory of the season last week after thrashing Kwekwe United 4-0, will face Greenfuel in Chisumbanje.

Boys Dzenaro will be looking to get a their first set of maximum points in the encounter after picking just a point in their opening two games.

Dynamos will face TelOne at Rufaro Stadium, with the match set to be broadcast on ZBC TV.

The other encounter that will be live on TV will involve newcomers MWOS and Yadah at Baobab Stadium in Ngezi. It will be on ZTN Prime.

Other games set for this afternoon will see defending champions Simba Bhora hosting Herentals and Kwekwe United playing Bikita Minerals.

All games kick off at 3 pm CAT.