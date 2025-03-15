MWOS FC move on top as Highlanders, Dynamos drop points

MWOS FC moved to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table after beating Yadah 2-0 in a matchday 3 encounter played at the Baobab Stadium in Ngezi on Saturday.

The Punters are yet to lose in their debut season and are now on seven points after winning twice and drawing once.

They cruised to the victory courtesy of goals from Billy Vheremu in the seventh minute and Wilson Mensah later on in the second half.

Despite securing the victory, MWOS finished the match with a man short after Tino Mutyambizi received a red card in the first half.

In Chisumbanje, Highlanders surrendered a two-goal advantage to settle for a 2-2 draw against Greenfuel.

Bosso were on course to win the game after surging ahead through the first half goals of Reason Sibanda and Prince Ndlovu.

The hosts launched a late comeback, securing the draw with the goals of Denzel Mapuwa and Ronald Chitiyo, who netted his first goal for the club.

At Rufaro Stadium, Dynamos played a 1-1 draw against TelOne FC.

The Glamour Boys took the lead after Powel Govere conceded an own-goal in the first half.

The WiFi Boys equalised in the second half through the goal of Washington Navaya towards the hour mark.

Elsewhere, Chicken Inn and FC Platinum drew 1-1, defending champions Simba Bhora won 1-0 against Herentals.

Kwekwe United beat Bikita Minerals 1-0 to register their first win in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Results:

Dynamos 1-1 TelOne

Greenfuel 2-2 Highlanders

Chicken Inn 1-1 FC Platinum

Simba Bhora 1-0 Herentals

MWOS 2-0 Yadah

Kwekwe United 1-0 Bikita Minerals

Castle Lager PSL Matchday 3 Table