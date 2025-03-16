CAPS United register first victory of the season as Manica Diamonds edge ZPC Kariba

CAPS United registered their first win of the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season after beating Triangle United 2-0 on Sunday.

The Green Machine had failed to win in their first two games of the campaign, drawing 1-1 against Green Fuel before losing 2-0 to Scottland FC in the previous round.

Juan Mutudza delivered the victory for the. visitors with his first half brace.

Mutudza scored the opener on the quarter hour mark before sealing his brace on minute 26.

The result also stretched Triangle’s poor start, with the Sugar Boys yet to pick a point in their three opening games this term.

In Mutare, Evans Katema netted the solitary goal as Manica Diamonds edged ZPC Kariba 1-0.

CastleLager PSL Standings After Matchday 3.