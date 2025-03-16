Micheal Nees makes a change in his Warriors squad as locally-based players departs for SA

Warriors coach Michael Nees has made a change in his Warriors squad to face Nigeria and Benin in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C games scheduled for next week.

Nees has dropped captain Marvelous Nakamba due to an injury suffered three weeks ago.

The Luton Town midfielder sustained a soleus injury in the calf muscles and his recovery period was set at least least six weeks.

The Warriors gaffer had provisionally included him but after assessing the injury, the 31-year-old is now out of the two games.

Nakamba has been replaced by Ngezi Platinum Stars midfielder Richard Hachiro.

Meanwhile, the locally-based group is expected to leave for South Africa this afternoon.

The foreign-based stars will fly straight to South Africa from their respective bases.

The Warriors will host Benin at Moses Mabida Stadium in Durban on 20 March before travelling to Uyo, Nigeria to play the Super Eagles four days later.