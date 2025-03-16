Norman Mapeza slams referee after Chicken Inn draw

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has criticised referee Mhaka Magare’s decision not award his team a penalty in their 1-1 draw against Chicken Inn on Saturday.

The Platinum Boys were denied the penalty after Oscar Bhebhe was seemingly fouled inside the box by the Gamecocks defender Lincoln Mangaira.

Speaking after the match, Mapeza said:

“I can’t complain about the result, but there was a situation where I think we should have gotten a penalty.

“We have gone now for two seasons, that’s a total of 76 games, including cup games, without getting a penalty.

“Mybe it’s our problem, our strikers are not getting into the box.

“But if someone denies you a clear penalty like that, we will keep on talking. That was a clear penalty.”

Chicken Inn were the first to score through Brian Muza’s 66th-minute strike.

The visitors equalised later in the game courtesy of Thando Ngwenya’s rebound to settle for a 1-1 draw.