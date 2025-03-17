Khama Billiat speaks on Knowledge Musona’s return to Warriors fold

Khama Billiat has commented on Knowledge Musona’s return to the Warriors fold ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounters against Benin and Nigeria this week.

Musona was named in the squad for the two games after ending his international retirement.

He had retired from national team duty in May 2022 “to focus on his club career and give youngsters a chance.”

Coach Michael Nees convinced him to reconsider his decision, and the forward is now back into the team.

Billiat believes Musona’s experience will come in handy for the team.

“Having Knowledge, with his experience, is a great motivation,” Khama told ZBC News ahead of the Warriors’ departure to Durban, South Africa on Sunday afternoon.

“We have worked with him in the past, and it feels great. It has been a long time waiting for him and finally he’s here.

“We need his experience, and it is going to add a lot (to the team).

“A great leader and person, having him. back is going to be a great motivation.”

Speaking on the Warriors’ chances of coming out with positive results in the two games, Billiat added:

“We’re taking every game as it comes, we will focus on doing our best. The first one is in SA (against Benin), so we focus on that now.”

The Warriors will host Benin at Moses Mabida Stadium in Durban on Thursday, before travelling to Uyo, Nigeria to face the Super Eagles on Monday.