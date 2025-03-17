Zim players based abroad round-up

Marshall Munetsi started in the Wolves starting XI that beat Southampton 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Munetsi played as a right winger and was involved in the build-up to the second goal scored by Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 47th minute.

He was subbed off after playing for sixty-nine minutes.

In the English Championship, Cardiff City star Andy Rinomhota also started in the first XI, playing for an hour in their 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Huddersfield Town forward Tawanda Chirewa was also in action over the weekend, but he came on as a second half substitute in 5-1 win over Crawley in the English League One.

Chirewa featured for the final half hour of the game

Tawanda Maswanhise was not included in the matchday squad that drew 2-2 against St Mirren in the Scottish Premier League.

In Italy, Jordan Zemura returned to the starting XI that lost 1-0 to Verona in the Serie A.

The defender, who had featured as a substitute in the previous games, played the entire match.

Denmark-based defender Munashe Garan’anga was not part of the Copenhagen matchday squad that lost 3-2 to Virbog on Sunday.

The 24-year-old hasn’t featured in the league in the past eight games.

Knowledge Musona came on as a second half substitute and received a yellow card in Al-Okhdood’s 2-1 win over Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.

Iraq-based Gerald Takwara was not in action over the weekend.

Bill Antonio registered an assist in KV Mechelen’s 2-1 win over Dender.

Antonio came on as a second half substitute, and played the final twenty-five minutes of the match.